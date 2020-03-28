Tata Sons commits Rs 1,000 crore to fight Covid19

Tata Sons has announced an additional Rs 1,000 crore support towards fighting COVID 19. This is in addition to the Rs 500 crore announced by the Tata Trusts.

N Chandrasekharan, Chairman Tata Sons said, “The current situation in India and other parts of the world owing to the impact of COVID 19 is very worrisome and requires our very best action.”

Earlier Ratan N. Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts, announced a set of actions and committed Rs. 500 Crores towards tackling the situation.

“ We will work together with the Tata Trusts and our Chairman Emeritus Mr. Tata and would be fully supporting their initiatives, and work in a collaborative manner to bring the full expertise of the group. In addition to the initiatives articulated by Tata Trusts, we are also bringing in the ventilators necessary and are gearing up to also manufacture the same soon in India. The country is facing an unprecedented situation and crisis. All of us would have to do whatever it takes to alleviate and enhance the quality of lives of the communities we serve,” Chandra said in a statement.