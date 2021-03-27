Tata Sons increases stake in Tata Steel to 33%

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Tata Sons, the part-owner of Tata Steel, has increased its stake in the company to 33 per cent from 30 per cent with conversion of partly paid equity shares into fully-paid and acquisition of shares from the open market.
The partly-paid shares were allotted to Tata Sons as part of a rights issue in 2018. It also acquired about 1.55 crore equity shares from the open market on March 12 and 13, the company said in an announcement on Monday.
Along with Tata Sons, other promoters group companies such as Ewart Investments, Tata Capital, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Industries, Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors, Tata Motor Finance and Titan Company have also converted their partly-paid equity shares into fully-paid increasing their stake marginally.
Last month, the company made the final call of ₹461 to convert 7.76 crore outstanding partly paid-up equity shares into fully-paid.
Merger of Bhushan Steel
Investors have also approved the company’s plan to merge Bamnipal Steel and Tata Steel BSL (formerly Bhushan Steel) into Tata Steel through e-voting on Friday.
Of the 120 crore equity shares outstanding, voting was done on 82 crore shares. Of this, only 45,407 shares held by public non-institutional investors saw voting against the proposal. The merger plan has thus received a thumping approval from 99.99 per cent shareholders who participated in the e-polling.
In 2019, Tata Steel board had approved the merger of Bamnipal Steel and Tata Steel BSL into the company.
The board has recommended a merger ratio of one equity share of ₹10 each of Tata Steel for every 15 shares of ₹ 2 each of Tata Steel BSL. As part of the scheme, the equity shares held by Bamnipal Steel and preference shares held by Tata Steel in Tata Steel BSL shall stand cancelled.
Tata Steel completed the acquisition of Tata Steel BSL on May 18, 2018, through the corporate insolvency resolution process under the IBC.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
With a confined theme of state-owned firms, the ETF’s performance has been sub-par
Rising number of cases is a major worry, which can push up demand for safe-haven assets
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...