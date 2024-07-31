Tata Steel is expected to more than double its net profit to ₹1,025 crore in Q1FY24, against ₹283 crore logged in the same period last year due to a lower base.

Revenue may rise 3 per cent year-on-year to ₹57,728 crore.

The firm will report earnings on Wednesday.

On a sequential basis, net profit may fall 15 per cent.

Also read
Indian steel sector has brought down carbon emissions from around 3.1 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of crude steel in 2005 to around 2.5 tonnes of CO2 per tonne in 2022

Tata, JSPL, JSW, JSL among Indian steel-makers carrying out pilot projects to reduce carbon emissions

PHIL NOBLE

Tata Steel plant in UK remains unchanged, says Chairman

Tata Steel in Port Talbot

New UK govt could derail Tata Steel plans for job cuts at Port Talbot

Tata Steel India sales were up 3 per cent to 4.94 million tonnes (MT) year-on-year. Europe sales remained strong at 2.21 MT, up 4.2 per cent, driven by normal operations in the Netherlands.

Consolidated sales volume was up 4 per cent y-on-y. Steel HRC prices in Mumbai were down 6 per cent y-on-y.

Axis Securities forecasts EBITDA per tonne at 4 per cent to ₹14,077, due to reduced operating leverage from lower sales volumes.

In Europe, EBITDA per tonne loss is expected to narrow y-on-yto $37 from $96 in Q1FY24. The Netherlands is expected to report positive EBITDA, while the UK remains weak.

Analysts expect Europe to report EBITDA loss of ₹520 crore against ₹1,570 crore in Q1FY24.

Related Topics