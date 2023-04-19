Tata Steel has been recognised as 2023 Steel Sustainability Champion by the World Steel Association.

The Sustainability Champions were announced at the Worldsteel Special General Meeting of the Board of Members held in Vienna, Austria.

Recognised for the sixth consecutive year, Tata Steel has bagged the honour every year since the programme’s launch in 2018.

TV Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel said sustainability is not only a moral imperative, but also a business opportunity.

Being recognised as a Sustainability Champion for the sixth consecutive year by World Steel Association reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainable development. The company is part of the global steel industry that is jointly working to address the challenges of climate change and create a better future, he added.

The entries for the Steel Sustainability Champions are evaluated based on indicators like material efficiency, environmental management systems, lost time injury frequency rate, employee training, investment in new processes and products, and economic value distributed.

In addition, companies provide lifecycle inventory data to World Steel’s data collection programme, which covers more than 60 per cent of its crude steel production data and is less than five years old, Tata Steel said.