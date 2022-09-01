Tata Steel to destroy obsolete coke oven plant

Tata Steel plans to destroy an obsolete coke oven facility at Jamshedpur and build a new high-tech coke oven plant.

In the coming months, the company will execute implosions of three more obsolete units — a coal tower and two chimneys — at the coke oven facility.

The company statement on Wednesday said it will undertake a planned implosion of an obsolete unit (model repair shop of 12-metre height) at a non-operational coke oven facility at Jamshedpur on Sunday.

The move is part of efforts to introduce advanced environment-friendly coke oven facility, it added.

The implosion will be carried out by Tata Steel contract partner Edifice & Jet Demolition South Africa.

All approvals and non-objection certificates have been secured, it said.

The company has undertaken measures to ensure a safe and environment-friendly execution.