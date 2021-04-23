Tatas’ 1,200-bed hospital in Gandhinagar

Tata Trusts will set up a a 1,200-bed hospital for Covid patients in Gandhinagar announced the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Addressing a press conference after meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Shah informed that the entire cost of the 1,200-bed covid hospital including 600 ICU beds will be borne by Tata Trusts.

DRDO facility

Shah, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday evening also visited the newly set up 900-bed covid facility set up with the help of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which will start admitting patients from Saturday.

The hospital, set up inside the Gujarat University Convention Center has 750 oxygen beds, and 150 ICU beds. The hospital also has spare capacity to set up additional 500 beds taking the total bed capacity of the hospital to 1,400. The hospital also has an oxygen tank with capacity of 35,000 litres and additional 25,000-litre capacity tank will also be set up for emergency use.

Gujarat added record 13,804 new cases and 142 deaths in the 24 hours ending Friday 5 Pm. Total active cases in the State has crossed one lakh at 1,00,128 as on Friday with total 6,019 deaths during the pandemic.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited officials informed that the company will provide 10 tonnes of oxygen per day free of cost under GSFC’s CSR initiative.

“GSFC will fill 35 Dura cylinders, each of 200 litres daily,” said a company official.

Innovation

Agro-chemicals maker UPL Limited also plans to convert four of its nitrogen production plants at Gujarat to deliver oxygen to four hospitals in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. These plants will be skid-mounted and delivered to the hospitals and can be plugged into the hospital’s system. This will help cater to 200-250 beds at each of these hospitals including ICU patients, it added.

“We have already begun the approval process and hope to be dispatching these converted plants to hospitals by the end of this month,” said Jai Shroff, CEO of UPL Ltd.