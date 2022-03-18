hamburger

Taurus Downtown Trivandrum township project opens experience pavilion

BL Thiruvananthapuram Bureau | Thiruvananthapuram, March 18 | Updated on: Mar 18, 2022
Ajay Prasad, Managing Director, Taurus Holdings India, inaugurates the Experience Pavilion of Taurus Downtown Trivandrum. Also seen are (from left) SN Raghuchandran Nair, National Council member, Credai; Sunil Kumar V, Managing Director, Asset Homes; and Anil Kumar, Kerala Head, Taurus Downtown Trivandrum.

Promoted by Boston-based Taurus Developers

Taurus Downtown Trivandrum, claimed to be one of the largest township projects in the country, coming up in the third phase of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, and promoted by Boston-based Taurus Developers, has opened its experience pavilion.

Ajai Prasad, Managing Director, Taurus Holdings India, inaugurated the pavilion at the corporate head office of Taurus Holdings/Asset Homes in Kazhakootam. It will be open for public view from 9 am to 9 pm on all working days, a company spokesman said. Also present at the inaugural function were Sunil Kumar V, Managing Director, Asset Homes; SN Raghuchandran Nair, Member, National Council, Credai; and Anil Kumar, Kerala Head, Taurus Downtown Trivandum.

Mixed use development

Spread across five million sq ft, Taurus Downtown Trivandrum will be a mixed-use development that includes an SEZ economic space of two million sq ft and is just a walk away from the non-SEZ component, which consists of an 8.5 lakh sq ft world-class entertainment and hospitality experience mall.

The spokesman said that entertainment will come in a full circle with the finest retail brands, restaurants, Kerala’s first IMAX theatres and other entertainment avenues. A 210-key hotel, 320 units of unique residences and a non-SEZ office space will provide the experience of a large township.

At Asset Taurus Identity, the mega project’s residential district being promoted by Asset Homes (one of Kerala’s leading realtors) 298 residential units including 2 and 3 BHK apartments and selfie apartments (96 sq ft self-contained units) will come up with price tags ranging from ₹20 lakh.

