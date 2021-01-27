Tax consultant held for GST fraud of ₹274 crore

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The GST and Central Excise Department, Chennai Outer, has arrested a tax consultant from Pernambut in Vellore district for committing GST fraud by issuing fake invoices to the extent of ₹274 crore and passing on illegal and unlawful Input Tax Credit to the extent of ₹22.12 crore.
The person was arrested on January 26 and produced before the Economical Offences Judge II, Egmore, Chennai, says a PIB release.
The case against the arrested person was that he along with some accomplices has taken GST registrations by misusing KYC documents of other persons. The arrested person was also acting as tax-consultant to prepare all the documentation, including invoices for these fictitious companies. The purpose of floating such fictitious companies is to commit GST credit frauds.
The fictitious companies issued tax invoices to various business entities without actual supply of goods or services to facilitate, for a commission, fraudulent availment of GST credit by these business entities. GST on such bogus invoices was also paid using input tax credit based on fraudulent tax invoices received from some other fictitious companies opened by the associates of the arrested person.
In the process, GST credit fraud of ₹22.12 crore on Invoice Value of ₹274 crore was committed by the arrested person along with his accomplices. The department also identified the business entities that had availed fraudulent GST credit passed on by the companies floated by the arrested person and his accomplices.
The investigation is also focused on if any other tax consultant is involved with the arrested person in committing such frauds. Further investigation is ongoing, the release said.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...