TCG Group to set up global-scale university in Bengal

The TCG Group is looking to set up translational fundamental research-oriented global scale university in West Bengal. As a first step towards this, the group has already set up a centre for translatable research in fundamental sciences.

Purnendu Chatterjee, Chairman, TCG Group, said the proposed university will be unique in its concept as it will also be completely focussed on translational fundamental research.

Frontier technologies

Translational research aims to take what is learned in basic research and apply that in the development of solutions to medical problems.

The university has already resumed its journey as a research centre called TCG Crest with PhD scholars working in frontier technologies. It is working in the areas of quantum computing, neurosciences, cryptology, data driven intelligence and sustainable energy.

“The university will strive to create one of the best infrastructure facilities and onboard the best educators and researchers from across the globe, that will foster quality higher education, research, product development and industrial consultancy,” Chatterjee said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Job opportunity

Since translational research will be a prime focus area of TCG Crest University, it is envisaged that working opportunities for more than 200 research scholars will be created every year. It will eventually build up to a large critical mass for each of the focus areas sustaining at over 5,000 at a steady state. As a part of the global innovation ecosystem, these research centres along with a university, will help curate an intellectual property base with entrepreneurial opportunities and high-end jobs in the State.

It will also provide a technology boost to the local agro/food services sector and result in dramatic improvements in productivity across infrastructure, industry and government sectors.