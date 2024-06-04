Vijayawada

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena (JS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Front, popularly called NDA Alliance, has won a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections by winning 164 seats out of 175. N Chandrababu Naidu, President of TDP is all set to take oath as Chief Minister of the State for the fourth time probably on June 9. TDP alone had won 135 seats.

For Jana Sena Party and its Chief K Pawan Kalyan, it was a major win as it won all 21 seats contested in the State as part of the pre-poll pact for seat-sharing. BJP too made first gains in the State by winning 8 seats.

YSRCP debacle

The elections spelt a major debacle for the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) which won only 9 seats which deprived it of being given the status of the Opposition Party in the Assembly. While its chief Jagan Reddy won in the Pulivendula constituency all other key leaders and ministers have lost the mandate.

While Naidu was busy with the task of forming the government in consultation with JS and BJP, Jagan Reddy accepted defeat and submitted his resignation to the Governor who asked him to continue to be interim Chief Minister. “The results surprised me. Only God knows what happened. We will continue to be the voice for the voiceless,’‘ was his reaction to the debacle.

Naidu is likely to go to New Delhi tomorrow to meet Prime Minister Modi to invite him for the swearing in ceremony and also to hold discussions with other senior BJP/NDA leaders.

(Tally as at 9.15 pm. one more seat has to declared yet)