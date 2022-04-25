TEA urges Centre to commence Rupee-Rouble trade mechanism with Russia

Tiruppur Exporters Association, which represents exporters of cotton knitwear, has urged the Centre to immediately commence the Rupee-Rouble trade mechanism with Russia.

Raja M Shanmugham, President, Tiruppur Exporters Association, said that knitwear exporters doing business with Russia have not received payments due to the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries.

Shanmugham, in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that MSME units in Tirupur had been exporting knitwear garments to Russia and were receiving payments in Euros or US dollar. However, this has now come to a complete halt due to the sanctions, further to exclusion of Russian Banks from the SWIFT Platform. MSMEs are facing operational difficulties in not getting the payments.

Buyers are willing to pay but due to the sanctions, they could not make the payment. “As the uncertainties are prevailing, may we request you to intervene and immediately commence Rupee-Rouble Trade Mechanism with Russia to receive back export proceeds, which will not only help MSMEs at this hour of crisis but also help push exports,” Shanmugham added.