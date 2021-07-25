Teachmint aims to double its user base in TN to 1 million in next 6 months

Teachmint, one of the fastest-growing ed-tech platforms, is aiming to double its user base in Tamil Nadu to reach one million teacher-student users over a period of 5-6 months.

“We have grown massively in Tamil Nadu. Till March 2021, we were present in about 29 cities and towns in the State. Going by the latest count, we are present in 100 plus cities and towns with over four lakh teachers and students in Tamil Nadu using our platform,” Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, told BusinessLine.

“We are working towards taking this count to a million student and teacher users in about 5-6 months,” Gupta added.

Recording classes

The Bengaluru-based start-up said it has witnessed a 500 per cent increase in daily recording of online classes by teachers in Tamil Nadu in the last one month. The company said the spike is in direct response to the Tamil Nadu government’s recent guidelines making it mandatory for all online classes taught in the State to be recorded.

“There has also been a three-time increase in teacher sign-ups, an indication that educators are looking for platforms that truly simplify live teaching, recording and monitoring of classes,” Gupta said, adding, “We have also made our entire platform available in Tamil for ease of teachers and students. Our growth in TN is a reflection of the convenience Teachmint brings to the lives of educators.”

Launched in the middle of the pandemic in June 2020, Teachmint is a mobile and video-first live teaching platform built exclusively to help teachers digitise their classrooms. The ed-tech founded by IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi alumini — Mihir Gupta, Payoj Jain, Divyansh Bordia and Anshuman Kumar — already claims to have more than one million users (teachers and students) across the country.

It recently raised $20 million in a pre-series B round led by existing investor Learn Capital with participation from CM Ventures. Lightspeed, Better Capital and Titan Capital are some of its other marquee investors.

Simplified on-boarding process and user-friendly interface in 11 languages are some of the major factors pulling more teachers, especially from Tier-2 and -3 cities, towards the platform.

Live class feature

Any teacher, who wants to teach online, can merely download the Teachmint app on an Android or iOS device, create a classroom using simple OTP sign-up, invite students by sharing Classroom ID on Social Media or WhatsApp and start taking live classes. The live classes sessions are stored in secured cloud-based servers. The entire lectures are saved in the virtual classroom which students or teachers can access at any point in time.

Going beyond the live class feature, the company recently launched ‘Teachmint for Institute’ - a platform that automates attendance, fee collection and records, and stores lectures among others.

“So far, the adoption to our platform so far is largely teacher-driven. Through Teachmint for Institute, we are directly speaking to institutions so that they can structure their teaching and learning in a massive way using this platform,” Gupta said.

He added that the platform has already got 5,000 registrations from schools and colleges within a week of launching the beta version.