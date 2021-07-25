Teachmint aims to double its user base in TN to 1 million in next 6 months

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Teachmint, one of the fastest-growing ed-tech platforms, is aiming to double its user base in Tamil Nadu to reach one million teacher-student users over a period of 5-6 months.
“We have grown massively in Tamil Nadu. Till March 2021, we were present in about 29 cities and towns in the State. Going by the latest count, we are present in 100 plus cities and towns with over four lakh teachers and students in Tamil Nadu using our platform,” Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, told BusinessLine.
“We are working towards taking this count to a million student and teacher users in about 5-6 months,” Gupta added.
The Bengaluru-based start-up said it has witnessed a 500 per cent increase in daily recording of online classes by teachers in Tamil Nadu in the last one month. The company said the spike is in direct response to the Tamil Nadu government’s recent guidelines making it mandatory for all online classes taught in the State to be recorded.
“There has also been a three-time increase in teacher sign-ups, an indication that educators are looking for platforms that truly simplify live teaching, recording and monitoring of classes,” Gupta said, adding, “We have also made our entire platform available in Tamil for ease of teachers and students. Our growth in TN is a reflection of the convenience Teachmint brings to the lives of educators.”
Launched in the middle of the pandemic in June 2020, Teachmint is a mobile and video-first live teaching platform built exclusively to help teachers digitise their classrooms. The ed-tech founded by IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi alumini — Mihir Gupta, Payoj Jain, Divyansh Bordia and Anshuman Kumar — already claims to have more than one million users (teachers and students) across the country.
It recently raised $20 million in a pre-series B round led by existing investor Learn Capital with participation from CM Ventures. Lightspeed, Better Capital and Titan Capital are some of its other marquee investors.
Simplified on-boarding process and user-friendly interface in 11 languages are some of the major factors pulling more teachers, especially from Tier-2 and -3 cities, towards the platform.
Any teacher, who wants to teach online, can merely download the Teachmint app on an Android or iOS device, create a classroom using simple OTP sign-up, invite students by sharing Classroom ID on Social Media or WhatsApp and start taking live classes. The live classes sessions are stored in secured cloud-based servers. The entire lectures are saved in the virtual classroom which students or teachers can access at any point in time.
Going beyond the live class feature, the company recently launched ‘Teachmint for Institute’ - a platform that automates attendance, fee collection and records, and stores lectures among others.
“So far, the adoption to our platform so far is largely teacher-driven. Through Teachmint for Institute, we are directly speaking to institutions so that they can structure their teaching and learning in a massive way using this platform,” Gupta said.
He added that the platform has already got 5,000 registrations from schools and colleges within a week of launching the beta version.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Transitioning to more humane and human-relevant technologies to better understand human diseases
... as the price of aviation turbine fuel hits a record high
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
Sporting glory1. India has sent a 127-athlete contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, its highest ever. Among them, ...
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...