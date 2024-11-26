Technological innovation cannot be a wonder cure for India unless the government adopts an avoidance policy and sets up a long-term implementation plan like China, Frank Hammes, Global CEO of IQAir told businessline. As vision in India’s metropolitan city greys and the air quality scale enters a deeper red, here’s what the Swiss air quality technology company’s leader had to say on the matter.

Q AQI in major Indian cities is in the severe plus category currently. From IQAir’s perspective, what is the trigger for this pollution and AQI?

India has a general air pollution challenge year round - traffic. A lot of dirty fuel is still being burned and fuel standards are not high. Another problem is the household use of biomass and year-round cooking. In winter, there is stubble burning from agriculture. That’s a major, major contributor. In winter, everything gets trapped under an inversion layer, which makes it like a clogged toilet in a way. If this inversion layer was there all year round, you would probably experience higher pollution. So, it’s a challenge not only in India, but all around the world.

Q The Indian government has been talking about using technologies to address air pollution. What are some of the tech solutions that you think would work in India?

I’ll be very honest, I see nothing. I see nothing that will be able to make a significant difference. The only thing that will make a difference is avoidance in the first place. Anything else is wishful thinking. Nowhere in the world has technology made a significant difference. I do understand that people want a wonder weapon, but it doesn’t exist. China improved its air quality by removing the sources, right, by dealing with the root of the problem.

Q But if you had to list a few tech innovations that India can consider for addressing air pollution, what would they be?

Honestly, putting water onto the street is one of the tech solutions that can actually work. We know that traffic, especially when you have dusty roads, people who are close to the roadside, that dust is dangerous. People always think it’s not so dangerous, but it is dangerous. If you have construction sites, these can be major sources of air pollution. Spraying water can be helpful during these events. That’s one of the very, very effective technologies that’s out there. We also have billions of N95 masks left over from the pandemic. Those masks are very effective to protect people from PM2.5. Switching to EV vehicles will be helpful, but putting filtration on electric vehicles or buses; it will do nothing. It’s not even a band-aid solution. This is like adding one drop of warm water into a cold bathtub.

Q In India, AQI measured by gadgets is capped at 500. So, even if the AQI does go till a 1000 or more, it will always show 500+. Is there any reason for this?

We faced a similar situation in the US, but this system was changed in May 2024 because the government realised it was misleading. It probably comes from past limitations in measuring equipment that could not reliably measure the high levels of pollution. Now, the equipment is capable of doing this. But the India Air Quality Index is a relatively young index, only about 10 years old. Meanwhile, we are using the US AQI that doesn’t have limitations. So, that’s where the differences of AQI come from, when you go on our app or website versus what the government is reporting.

Q So, how does one assess the accuracy of this data?

In India, the published AQI is averaged over a 24-hour period. So, when you average over such a long period, you have fluctuations. And we see daily fluctuations where the concentration of PM2.5 might be twice as much during a certain day than the other, but it gets averaged out. That is the methodology used currently in India. At IQAir, we average over a single hour. So, when you see our air quality data, it is the data from within that hour that we’re averaging. The government is more concerned about regulatory monitoring, to determine long-term action. For us, it is important to make sure that people get the information to make decisions in the short-term.

Q Are you in talks with either the government or any private entity to maybe provide your services here in India?

We’ve gotten requests from certain government entities in India to provide data, to allow them to maybe be able to do things a little faster. We’d love to do more in India. The goal is to move in the right direction and we think it starts with the young people. One of the programmes that we are very excited about is to help schools do this monitoring. You should allow young kids in schools to monitor air quality, discuss what it means, understand the impact of air pollution in terms of health and climate change.

Q China seems to have effectively addressed its air pollution problem. What can India learn from China?