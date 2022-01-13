Teens set a scorching vaccination pace, cross 3 crore 

India’s teenagers have set a scorching pace in vaccination, crossing three crore doses in just 10 days.

The 15 -17 years age group were included for vaccinations on January 3 and, according to the CoWin dashboard, 3,12,89,109 first doses were given by 6 pm on Thursday. Naturally, they received a special mention from the Prime Minister during his interaction with the Chief Ministers. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also lauded the youngsters, tweeting, “Great sense of responsibility & enthusiasm among Young India....”

Leading this age group were youngsters from Uttar Pradesh (at 42.31 lakh doses), followed by Madhya Pradesh (27.03 lakh). Bihar, Maharashtra and Rajasthan recorded 24.8 lakh, 23.8 lakh and 23.6 lakh doses, respectively, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal at 21.27 lakh, 20.57 lakh and 20.04 lakh doses, respectively.

Meanwhile, total vaccinations crossed 155 crore doses on Thursday, including 90.27 crore first doses, 64.72 crore second doses and 32.77 lakh precautionary doses (booster shots) for the frontline/healthcare workers and senior citizens. During the day, total 67.80 lakh doses were administered including 14.18 lakh doses to adolescents and 1.84 lakh doses as precautionary doses.

India registered over 2,47,417 new cases and 380 deaths in 24 hours up to Thursday morning. Health Ministry data showed India conducted total 18,86,935 tests in this period and the daily test positivity rate stood at 13.11 per cent. The Omicron tally crossed 5,488.

COVID-19 vaccination status of major States of India as on January 13, 2022 at 5 PM.

Surge in States

Meanwhile, States continued to report higher new cases.

Delhi reported 28,867 new cases, 31 deaths and 22,121 recoveries, with a positivity rate at 29.21 per cent.

Gujarat added 11,176 new cases. Currently 64 patients are on ventilator support. Hospitalisation rate is 2.5 per cent and only 0.39 per cent hospitalised patients require oxygen, said State Health Minister Rishikesh Patel.

Mumbai cases dipped to 13,702 new cases and six deaths. During the virtual meet with the PM, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the Delta variant remained dominant with 2,700 of 4,000 samples showing Delta variant. He also raised the issue of vaccine supplies and sought immediate supply of 40-lakh vials of Covaxin and 50-lakh vials of Covishield.

TN war rooms

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, said it was prepared for the third wave. Chief Minister MK Stalin said about 74 per cent of the adolescent population had been vaccinated, while the State had covered 64 per cent of the eligible population with both doses. Tamil Nadu reported 20,911 new cases and 25 deaths, including 8,218 cases and eight deaths from the Chennai district. Stalin added that the State has activated Covid war-rooms at State and District levels.

Karnataka reported 25,005 new cases and 8 deaths with Bengaluru alone reporting 3 deaths and 18,374 cases. Positivity rate has reached 12.39 per cent. Following the surge, Karnataka Congress called off the Mekedatu padayatra, while Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued an advisory for residential societies and buildings reporting more than three cases, putting them under contaminant zone for a minimum of seven days.

With inputs from our Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Bureaus