Telangana Government is planning to set up a Health Tourism Hub in Hyderabad, according to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking at the 24th anniversary celebration of Basavatarakam Indo- American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute here on Saturday, Reddy said the proposed hub could come up in a 1000 acre plot.

“It will be developed as a hub to cater to all types of medical and health needs of patients from India and abroad. Basavatarakam Hospital will also be an integral part of this hub,’‘ the Chief Minister added.

The hospital, originally conceptualized by TDP Founder and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, N T Rama Rao in the memory of his late wife Basavatarakam, had rendered invaluable services to lakh of patients since its inception, Reddy lauded.

The Government will extend all possible support to the Hospital to further expand its services, he added.

Referring to N Chandrababu Naidu, who also contributed to the development of the hospital, the Telangana Chief Minister said, “I got an opportunity to compete with Naidu in development and welfare.’‘

