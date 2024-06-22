Telangana Government is planning to set up a Health Tourism Hub in Hyderabad, according to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Speaking at the 24th anniversary celebration of Basavatarakam Indo- American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute here on Saturday, Reddy said the proposed hub could come up in a 1000 acre plot.
“It will be developed as a hub to cater to all types of medical and health needs of patients from India and abroad. Basavatarakam Hospital will also be an integral part of this hub,’‘ the Chief Minister added.
The hospital, originally conceptualized by TDP Founder and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, N T Rama Rao in the memory of his late wife Basavatarakam, had rendered invaluable services to lakh of patients since its inception, Reddy lauded.
The Government will extend all possible support to the Hospital to further expand its services, he added.
Referring to N Chandrababu Naidu, who also contributed to the development of the hospital, the Telangana Chief Minister said, “I got an opportunity to compete with Naidu in development and welfare.’‘
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.