Telangana: 2 lakh cab, auto drivers to get Covid vaccine

About two lakh cab, auto and maxi-cab drivers in the city will get Covid-19 vaccine over the next 20 days. The State Government has opened 10 exclusive vaccination centres in the city to vaccinate the drivers.

Auto and cab drivers are among the few high-risk groups identified by the Government for the priority vaccination programme.

“The drivers need to register their names on the Transport Department website. They will get a message on their mobile phones, informing the date and address of the vaccination centre,” a government official said.

The State so far administered 62.23 lakh doses. As many as 14 lakh people received both doses.

Meanwhile, the State reported 2,261 new Covid positive cases and 3,043 recoveries on Thursday. As many as 18 patients died due to the viral infection.