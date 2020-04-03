Telangana: 27 new Covid-19 cases, total rises to 154

As many as 27 persons in Telangana have been tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total to 154 cases. Three have been discharged, taking the total number of patients discharged after treatment to 17.

So far, nine people have died in the State after the Novel Coronavirus hit in the first week of March. All the nine had a travel history to Delhi, where they attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin.

The officials have launched a massive search operations to locate and identify all the 1,030 people who attended the congregation. The State could locate about 900 of them. Tests are being conducted on them and those who have come into contact.

The total number of active positive cases in the State stood at 128.

The police has also beefed up security at the Gandhi Hospital after the kin of a deceased Covid-19 patient attacked doctors.