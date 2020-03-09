Telangana agri varsity VC wins Swaminathan Award

V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), has won the seventh Dr MS Swaminathan Award for the period 2017-2019.

“The Selection Committee has decided to select Praveen Rao for the award recognising his contributions in the fields of agricultural research, teaching, extension and administration,” a statement said.

The award will be conferred on him in June.

This biennial national award was constituted by Retired ICAR Employees Association (RICAREA) and Nuziveedu Seeds Limited (NSL). It carries a prize of ₹2 lakhand a citation.

The Award Selection Committee met here on Saturday under the chairmanship of RS Paroda, former Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Praveen Rao, the maiden VC of PJTSAU, handled 13 research and six consultancy projects on micro irrigation in India, Israel and South Africa.