Telangana, Andhra Pradesh yet to split assets, liabilities: CAG

Even four years (up to 2017-18) after the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are yet to split the financial assets, liabilities and institutions between themselves.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has said that ₹1.51 lakh crore under capital heads and ₹28,100 crore under loans and advances were yet to be apportioned between the two States.
The CAG made this observations in its report on Telangana government’s finances for 2017-18. The Schedule IX of the Andhra Pradesh Re-Organisation Act, 2014 called for de-merger of 91 institutions. “Of this, the expert committee constituted for the purpose gave its recommendations with regard to 86 institutions. The Telangana government gave its nod with respect to two of them.
Incidentally, K Chandrashekar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Ministers of the two States, met on Monday to discuss and resolve some of the issues between them.
The CAG asked the Telangana government to take steps to ascertain the assets and liabilities of the remaining Schedule IX institutions and to complete the distribution of capital heads, loans and advances.
The CAG patted the State government for reducing the cost of collection of major taxes during the last three years. “This indicates greater efficiency in collection of taxes,” it said. The State fared well in its focus on development expenditure and capital expenditure at ₹84,006 crore and ₹23,902 crore respectively.
