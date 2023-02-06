Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Monday, introduced the State Budget in the Assembly with an expenditure outlay of ₹2,90,396 crore for FY24.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's brainchild Dalit Bandhu scheme was allotted ₹17,700 crore. The scheme provides financial assistance for Dalit entrepreneurs at the rate of ₹10 lakh per beneficiary to take up any business of his or her choice, while Rythu Bandu (a scheme that provides ₹10,000 for farmers for every acre of land they own) will get ₹15,075 crore.

The Government, which is targeting to bring in about 8.5 lakh hectares of land under oil palm cultivation, has allocated for ₹1,000 crore for oil palm sector.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly here on Monday, Harish Rao has flayed the Centre for putting hurdles by reducing the borrowing eligibility. “The State was denied borrowings to the tune of ₹15,000 crore because of the Centre’s unreasonable restrictions citing the FRBM norms,” he said.

Despite the hurdles, the State performed very well, he said.

In the Budget, an amount of ₹36,750 crore is proposed as Special Development Fund for Scheduled Castes, while the medical and health department gets ₹12,161 crore.

Providing statistics, Harish Rao said Telangana's share in the country's GDP grew to 4.89 per cent in 2020-21 from 4.1 per cent in 2014-15.

The per capita income of Telangana is estimated to increase from ₹1,12,162 in 2013-14 to ₹3,17,115 in 2022-23, he said.

The Budget allotted ₹2,11,685 crore towards revenue expenditure and ₹37,525 crore for capital expenditure.

The other important allocations in the Budget for 2023-24 included: Industrial incentives - ₹2,930 cr; Industrial power subsidy - ₹316 cr; power subsidy- ₹12,000 cr; and farm loan waiver ₹6,385 crore.