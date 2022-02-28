Telangana Budget session to start on March 7

The Budget session of the Telangana Assembly will commence on March 7. State Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao will present the Budget for 2022-23 the same day.

The State Cabinet will meet on March 6 to approve the Budget. The business advisory committee (BAC) would discuss and decide on the duration of the session, a government communication said.

The Budget is likely to have substantial provision for the Dalit Bandhu scheme, which seeks to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to Dalit families. The beneficiaries can start a business venture of their choice using financial assistance.

Launched in Huzurabad Assembly Constituency last year, the scheme is being tested in a few more Assembly Constituencies.