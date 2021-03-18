Telangana Budget targets overall growth: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII-Telangana) has termed the Telangana Budget for 2021-22, presented on Thursday by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, as “a visionary and growth oriented” budget.

“The budget is favourable towards improving the overall economy by giving emphasis on reviving agricultural sector, building infrastructure, reinvigorating the education sector,” Sameer Goel, Chairman of the CII Telangana, has said.

“Allocation of ₹2,500 crore for industrial incentives and ₹3,077 crore for the industrial sector may help in giving a fillip to the industry affected by the pandemic,” he said.

“Despite many challenges posed by Covid pandemic, the economy of the State is witnessing a positive revival. Allocation of ₹4,000 crore for providing basic facilities at government schools is a welcome move,” he said here in a statement.

‘Resilient economy’

“It is good to note that the State Gross Domestic Product is projected to grow during the current year, which is reflective of the State’s resilience,” Anil K Sood, Professor and Co-Founder of IASCC (The Institute for Advanced Studies in Complex Choices), said.

“It is important for a young State like Telangana to continue growing across years, as it still has to invest in building economic as well as social infrastructure. One of main reasons for Telangana’s resilience is that agriculture performance continues to be good for the last few years,” he said, commenting on the Budget.