Telangana Cabinet meet today; paddy procurement issue on top of agenda

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has convened a Cabinet meeting on Monday. The paddy procurement issue is said to be on top of the agenda as the rabi sowings entered the crucial phase this week.

The tone was set at the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS)’s parliamentary party meet on Sunday where the Chief Minister criticised the Union Government for its “unclear and often confusing policies” with regard to procurement.

“Because of such policies, the farming community in Telangana and agricultural sector in the country are facing problems,” he said, addressing the party’s MPs ahead of the upcoming the Parliament session.

Asking the Union Government to come out with a ‘Comprehensive National Foodgrains Procurement Policy’, he said his MPs would put pressure on the government in the winter session on the paddy procurement issue. “You should question the Centre’s inconsistent statements on the extent of paddy area. It was expected of the Centre to procure 90 lakh tonnes of paddy from the State, in view of higher prodcution. But it said it would procure only 60 lakh tonnes,” he said.

The sowing in the ongoing rabi season has not taken off well, with farmers anxiously waiting for an official announcement on the procurement.