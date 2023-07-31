The Telangana Cabinet will meet here at 2 pm on Monday at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat ahead of the Assembly session that begins on August 3.

The Cabinet is likely to discuss about 50 items, which include the recent heavy rains and floods, the agricultural situation, pending works, the new pay revision commission, and the next phase of Dalit Bandhu.

“The Cabinet will review the flood situation and measures being taken by the government. IT will also discuss the disruption to agricultural activities and the formulation of contingency plans,” a senior official said.

The Cabinet assumes significance as election to the State Assembly is just three months away.

“The Cabinet will take a call on increasing the salaries of the employees of the State public transport utility,” he said.

