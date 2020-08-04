Telangana Cabinet to meet on August 5

Entrepreneurs, by their DNA, are problem solvers: Vaitheeswaran
The Telangana Cabinet will be held on August 5 to discuss the plan to build a brand new Secretariat at the existing site near the Hussain Sagar. Despite strong criticism from the Opposition and intellectuals, the K Chandrashekar Rao Government has decided to go ahead with its plan to raze the existing the buildings and raise a new structure.
The Cabinet would also take stock of the regulated crop system, which took off from this kharif season.
Under the regulated system, the State prescribes the area of cultivation for major crops. Those who do not comply will be denied the crop assistance scheme, Rythu Bandhu, under which a financial assistance of ₹5,000 an acre is provided for each of the two agricultural seasons.
According to the latest figures, the farmers had followed the guidelines, barring in maize. Though the State asked farmers not to grow maize this season, farmers seem to have grown the crop in about 70,000 acres.
The Cabinet will also discuss the academic year in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and plan for the remaining portion of the year.
