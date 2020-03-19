Telangana closes places of worship to public

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Alarmed over reports of eight Indonesian visitors infected with novel coronavirus in Karimnagar yesterday, the Telangana government has decided to conduct a State-wide search to identify all those who landed in Hyderabad from abroad after March 1.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has appealed to persons who have come back from overseas travel after March 1 to voluntarily report to Health Department officials.
The government will take the help of Intelligence Department, Gram Panchayat and Municipal authorities to identify such people.
He demanded the Union Government to stop all the international flights, which proved to be the main carriers of infected people into India, with immediate effect.
Stating that the countries that acted swiftly and introduced tough measures are not impacted with the highly infectious virus, he asked all the places of worship to stop allowing devotees. The government has cancelled all the religious events such as Jagni ke raat, Ugadi (Telugu New Year) and Sri Rami Navami.
Gyms, swimming pools, cinema halls and bars will continue to be closed till March 31. Telangana has so far reported 14 positive cases.
“All of them are from abroad. Not a single person from Telangana is infected with the disease,” he said.
Addressing a press conference here on Thursday after discussing the issue with District Collectors, he said the toughest part was people coming in by road.
The State has set up 18 checkposts along the borders to screen the passengers from the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Chhatissgarh. He, however, said that the SSC (Class X) exams will go according to schedule.
“About five lakhs students are appearing for the exam. Most of the parents wanted us to continue with the exams as any postponement would dishearten the students,” he said.
The 13-member Indonesian group, who travelled to Karimnagar after getting down at Ramagundam railway station, and the auto driver who ferried them, have been shifted to quarantine facilities in Hyderabad.
