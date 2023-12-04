A day after defeating Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has passed a resolution on Monday, allowing the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to take a call on who should lead the CLP and assume charge as the Chief Minister.

TPCC President A Revanth Reddy proposed a resolution to this effect and 10 MLAs seconded the proposal.

“AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will take a call on who should become the Chief Minister of Telangana,” DK Shivakumar, senior Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, has said after the CLP meeting.

“We will hear back from the party high command very soon,” Addanki Dayakar, Congress party spokesperson, said.

The Congress has won 64 seats in the 119-seat Assembly, pushing the BRS to the second place with 39 seats, in a keenly contested election, ending the 10-year rule by the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao gets back to work and held a meeting with 38 others new MLAs and other key leaders at the Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of the party.

The meeting would discuss the issues that led to the party’s defeat and discuss the future course of action. The meeting would also elect the party’s legislature party leader.