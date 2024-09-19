Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy at a review meeting by the Board of Directors of the Young India Skill University has asked India Inc to come forward to establish a corpus fund for the full management of the University.

The Board - comprising officials as well as the eminent entrepreneurs – met in Hyderabad on Thursday. To ensure that there is no hurdle in establishing the University, Reddy said that his government will allocate ₹100 crore for the management of the University.

According to an official release, at the meeting, officials explained the details of various courses to be started at the Skill University.

The University would start functioning from the current academic year with 2,000 students, which would be scaled up from the next academic year after the full-fledged campus for the University, proposed at the net zero fourth city at Muchintal, is constructed. At present it will function from the Engineering Staff College of India campus.

Chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra is the Chairman of the University.

It may be recalled that earlier when announcing the Skill University proposal, it was said that there will be a Board for the University on the lines of ISB (International School of Business). It was also envisaged as a PPP project in a hub and spoke model that is self-sustainable, and the hub will be located in Hyderabad with spokes in every erstwhile district headquarters to cover all parliamentary constituencies eventually.

Industry is supposed to play a critical role in demand assessment, curriculum development, skill training, as well as offering internships. A corpus fund will be created with CSR donations from industry. The Department of Industries will be the nodal agency for the university.