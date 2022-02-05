Telangana CM gives PM visit a miss

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who recently launched a high decibel attack on the Union Government, has given a miss to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on Saturday.

He sent his Cabinet colleague Talasani Srinivas Yadav to receive the Prime Minister at the airport. He also decided to not accompany the Prime Minister in his visit to the ICRISAT and to the Ramanujacharya memorial.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister, who cited ill health as the reason for his inability to accompany Modi during his six-hour visit, visited the memorial on Friday along with his family members.

Political analysts feel that his skipping of the PM’s visit could be linked to his recent strong criticisms of the Central government for giving the state a raw deal in the Union Budget 2022-23.