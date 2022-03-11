Telangana CM in hospital for tests

Doctors at Yashoda Hospital are conducting various medical tests on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after he complained of radiating pain in the left hand and left leg. The Chief Minister cancelled his scheduled visit to Yadadri temple in Bhuvanagiri district and went to the hospital in Somajiguda.

“We do regular checkups for the Chief Minister in February every year. He came to the hospital this morning after not feeling well for the last two days,” MV Rao, senior consultant at the hospital and the Chief Minister’s personal physician, has said in a statement. “We will take a CT scan and an angiogram. His condition is stable. This is just a preventive check-up,” he said.