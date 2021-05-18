Telangana CM initiates moves to augment oxygen capacity in the State

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
Telanagana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has initiated a number of measures to augment oxygen capacity in the State and has instructed the Medical and Health Department officials to set up 48 Oxygen generation plants in the government hospitals.
These Oxygen plants in hospitals are expected to produce 324 MT of Oxygen required for Covid-19 patients in the State.
Following a detailed review meeting late on Monday on Covid management, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to set up an additional plant to produce 100 MT of the liquid Oxygen in Hyderabad.
He urged the people to take advantage of the treatment in government hospitals where there is availability of Oxygen supply, beds, medicines and other facilities for free instead of going to private hospitals spending huge amount of money.
The CM said, ‘People should get themselves admitted in the government hospitals for the treatment.”
Since the treatment is one and the same in private and government hospitals, people should prefer the government hospitals, said.
The officials were directed to be in continuous rapport with the Centre on the vaccination quota and ensure vaccine supplies to the State.
Telangana had thus far received 57,30,220 doses of vaccine and as on date there is a stock of 1,86,780 doses of vaccines in the State. Of this 58,230 are Covaxin and 1,28,550 are Covishield vaccines.
The CM said a decision has been taken to set up new medical colleges in Sangareddy, Jagtial, Kothagudem, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, and Mahabubabad.
It is proposed that the 200-bedded hospital in Anantagiri in Vikarabad, Singareni Collieries, RTC, CISF, Railways, the Army and ESI hospitals could be included for treating Covid-19 patients.
Mentioning that there is a decrease in the number of Covid-19 admissions and increase in the number of patients getting discharged due to measures taken by the government, he said the percentage of patients recovering from the Covid-19 is also better. The medical teams were asked to continuously monitor those identified with symptoms during the Fever Survey.
