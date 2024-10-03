Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy officially launched the pilot programme for Family Digital Cards on Thursday.

“The State Government is treading on the path of One State-One Card. The family digital card will recognise women as the head of the family and provide all information pertaining to 30 departments with a click,” the Chief Minister said while formally launching the pilot programme.

The card will have data and information on all welfare schemes of various departments and will serve as a ‘shield’ to the deserving families, Reddy said, adding that the health profiles of the family members will also be made available in the card.

The card will also be instrumental in accessing major welfare schemes such as ration distribution, Aarogyasri and fee reimbursement, among others.

The programme is being implemented in 119 constituencies in the State and will be overseen by a revenue divisional officer in each constituency.

The modalities of the scheme will be fine-tuned based on the feedback from the pilot programme, the Chief Minister said.