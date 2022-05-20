Telangana CM on 10-day national tour

Telangana Chief Minister and President of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), K Chandrashekar Rao, who has been talking about an entry into national politics, is on a 10-day national tour covering New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ralegan Siddhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Ranchi.

On Friday, he will hold discussions with political leaders, presspersons and economists in New Delhi.

On May 22, he will leave for Chandigarh to meet the kin of farmers who died during the year-long farmers’ agitation last year.

He will hand over cheques (Rs 3 lakh each) to the families of 600 farmers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also join the Telangana Chief Minister in distributing the cheques.

He will then go to Bengaluru on May 26 to meet former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, before travelling to Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra to meet Anna Hazare.

After a stop over in Hyderabad, he would leave for Kolkata and Ranchi on May 29 and 30. He will meet the kin of soldiers killed in the violent clashes in the Galwan Valley two years ago.