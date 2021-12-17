Telangana, CoinSwitch Kuber and Lumos Labs roll out India Blockchain Accelerator

The Government of Telangana and Crypto unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber on Friday announced the launch of the India Blockchain Accelerator.

According to a statement, “Launched in partnership with Lumos Labs, a technology innovation management firm with expertise in running blockchain-based open innovation programmes in India, this accelerator will aim at supporting and equipping innovative deep-tech blockchain start-ups with expert guidance and government accreditation.”

Blockchain capital

With this accelerator, the State government aims to further its commitment to make Telangana the ‘Blockchain capital of the world’ and enable futuristic start-ups to take their technologies to the next step, the statement said adding that while CoinSwitch Kuber aims to augment the creation of a formative ecosystem that will empower start-ups to solve tough business problems for diverse industry verticals.

The accelerator is supported by global industry players like Nervos Network, Stellar, Streamr, Filecoin, and Neo Protocol as platinum sponsors, investment partners are Lightspeed and Woodstock Fund, Incubation partner Buidlers Tribe and program partners, Guwahati Biotech Park, an Assam government led platform dedicated to accelerating entrepreneurship and technological development in North-East India and Microsoft for Start-ups. The start-ups also stand a chance to raise a pre-seed/seed investment of over $700,000 plus from Lightspeed and Woodstock Fund.

The Telangana government will help provide the required regulatory framework to enable and promote blockchain growth.

Providing solutions

This 4-month-long accelerator will be open to early-stage Web2 and Web3 start-ups and blockchain developers with interesting blockchain solutions solving real-world problems across multiple identified tracks, it said.

The solutions could vary across the various identified tracks which include fintech, entertainment, sustainability, infrastructure and tooling, agtech, logistics, and healthcare. Furthermore, the programme will be interspersed with numerous workshops, meet-ups, mentorship, and training to ensure the holistic growth of the start-ups.

The participants will be eligible for government accreditation, incubation space, ecosystem support, and go-to-market support for their potent solutions.

The registrations for the accelerator are open at https://www.indiablockchainaccelerator.com/