Telangana, CoinSwitch Kuber and Lumos Labs roll out India Blockchain Accelerator

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The Government of Telangana and Crypto unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber on Friday announced the launch of the India Blockchain Accelerator.
According to a statement, “Launched in partnership with Lumos Labs, a technology innovation management firm with expertise in running blockchain-based open innovation programmes in India, this accelerator will aim at supporting and equipping innovative deep-tech blockchain start-ups with expert guidance and government accreditation.”
With this accelerator, the State government aims to further its commitment to make Telangana the ‘Blockchain capital of the world’ and enable futuristic start-ups to take their technologies to the next step, the statement said adding that while CoinSwitch Kuber aims to augment the creation of a formative ecosystem that will empower start-ups to solve tough business problems for diverse industry verticals.
The accelerator is supported by global industry players like Nervos Network, Stellar, Streamr, Filecoin, and Neo Protocol as platinum sponsors, investment partners are Lightspeed and Woodstock Fund, Incubation partner Buidlers Tribe and program partners, Guwahati Biotech Park, an Assam government led platform dedicated to accelerating entrepreneurship and technological development in North-East India and Microsoft for Start-ups. The start-ups also stand a chance to raise a pre-seed/seed investment of over $700,000 plus from Lightspeed and Woodstock Fund.
The Telangana government will help provide the required regulatory framework to enable and promote blockchain growth.
This 4-month-long accelerator will be open to early-stage Web2 and Web3 start-ups and blockchain developers with interesting blockchain solutions solving real-world problems across multiple identified tracks, it said.
The solutions could vary across the various identified tracks which include fintech, entertainment, sustainability, infrastructure and tooling, agtech, logistics, and healthcare. Furthermore, the programme will be interspersed with numerous workshops, meet-ups, mentorship, and training to ensure the holistic growth of the start-ups.
The participants will be eligible for government accreditation, incubation space, ecosystem support, and go-to-market support for their potent solutions.
The registrations for the accelerator are open at https://www.indiablockchainaccelerator.com/
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...