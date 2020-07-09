Telangana dairy federation set up solar units

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
The Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (TSDDCF) plans to set up solar power units at its head office, various dairy units and chilling plants located across the State.
The federation, known for its brand Vijaya Telangana, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) for setting up of the solar power units to bring down its power costs. The agreement was inked by G Srinivasa Rao, MD of TSDDCF, and Neelam Janaiah, MD of TSREDCO.
Rao said TSDDCF expects to save ₹71 lakh per annum on tariffs. This includes ₹36.75 lakh on power bills every year at its head office and about ₹34.18 lakh at the district offices and chilling centres. The total installed capacity will be 1,990 KVA across various centres.
TSREDCO will set up the plants under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) mode, wherein there will be no upfront investment on behalf of the federation. TSDDCF has to just pay for the power consumed. The solar plants at the units will be developed, owned and maintained by the RESCO for 25 years.
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health insurance across all ages of the ...
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
I am an NRI and would like to start investing in stocks (long-term) through an NRO account. How would I go ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...