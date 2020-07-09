News

Telangana dairy federation set up solar units

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 09, 2020 Published on July 09, 2020

The Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (TSDDCF) plans to set up solar power units at its head office, various dairy units and chilling plants located across the State.

The federation, known for its brand Vijaya Telangana, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) for setting up of the solar power units to bring down its power costs. The agreement was inked by G Srinivasa Rao, MD of TSDDCF, and Neelam Janaiah, MD of TSREDCO.

Rao said TSDDCF expects to save ₹71 lakh per annum on tariffs. This includes ₹36.75 lakh on power bills every year at its head office and about ₹34.18 lakh at the district offices and chilling centres. The total installed capacity will be 1,990 KVA across various centres.

TSREDCO will set up the plants under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) mode, wherein there will be no upfront investment on behalf of the federation. TSDDCF has to just pay for the power consumed. The solar plants at the units will be developed, owned and maintained by the RESCO for 25 years.

