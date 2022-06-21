Telangana: Despite price hike, revenue from liquor sale up by ₹530 crore in May-June

The coffers of Telangana Government have been registering higher cash flows, thanks to increased consumption of liquor despite a hike in prices.

In the first month after the notification of price hike on May 19 by the State Government, the volume of liquor sales was 30,52,184 cases and 57,36,884 cases of beer during May 19- June 19, 2022 as against 28,37,100 cases of liquor and 54,74,733 cases of beer in the preceding month April 19-May 19 as per Government data. In value terms, May - June sales were higher by ₹530 crore at ₹3,330 crore (₹2,800 crore). The price hike on beer was ₹10 per bottle while on liquor it was ₹20 to ₹40. Income from sale of liquor has been significant for the State Government. The revenue from the sale of all forms of alcohol in the State has more than doubled from ₹12,703 crore in 2015-16 to ₹25,585 crore in 2021-22. Apart from alleged unofficial `higher targets’ set liquor sellers , the liberal permission being given to permit rooms near liquor outlets are providing an `easy’ option for many to consume liquor, said an Excise Department official. “Permit rooms are cheaper substitutes for those who cannot afford to go to bars and restaurants as the liquor can be consumed at at retail price itself,’‘ he added.