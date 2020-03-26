Telangana: Doctor couple tested Covid-19 positive

A doctor couple at Domalguda here has been tested positive for Covid-19. Also, a 49-year-old resident of Qutubullapur in Medchal district too was tested positive, taking the total active positive cases to 43 in Telangana. All the three patients don’t have any travel history abroad.

The 36-year-old femal doctor is a ‘contact’ (of a patient). The three of them have been admitted to designated hospitals and their condition is stated to be stable.

So far, one patient has been discharged in Telangana.

The State government has begun the containment process in places where Novel Coronavirus confirmed cases are found.

“We request citizens to stay indoors to break the chain of transmission and prevent further infections,” the Director of Public Health and Family (Telangana) has said.

After yesterday’s ruckus where hundreds of IT employees protested at various police stations, seeking permissions to cross the borders, the government has taken elaborate measures to discourage people from coming on to the roads.