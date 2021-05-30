Telangana extends lockdown by 10 days

The Telangana government on Sunday extended lockdown by ten more days, till June 9, 2021.

A decision to this effect was taken at the the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The current lockdown will end from today as per the previous announcement made by the Government.

The Government has extended the relaxation period from 6 am to 1 pm, from present 6-10 am.