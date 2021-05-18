Telangana extends lockdown till May 30

The Telangana Government, which has imposed a 10-day lockdown on May 12, has decided to extend the lockdown till May 30. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue an order, extending the lockdown.

The Cabinet meeting, which is to meet on May 20 to review the Covid-19 situation and take a call on the extension, has been cancelled.

“As the Ministers are busy monitoring the Corona situation and supervising medical services at the field level, the Chief Minister has decided to cancel the Cabineet meet,” a CMO statement said.

Meanwhile, as many as 27 patients have died due to the Covid-19 infection on Tuesday. The recoveries continue to overtake the number of new positive cases, improving the recovery rate significantly.

While the State reported 3,982 new cases (on testing 71,616 samples), it registered 5,182 recoveries on Tuesday. It now has 48,110 active cases.