Telangana extends lockdown till May 7

Even as some States are relaxing lockdown norms, the Telangana Government has decided to enforce ‘strict’ lockdown till May 7 to stop the spread of the Novel Coronavirus in the State.

Telangana Chief Minister has said that there would be no relaxation in the State as new positive cases continue to be reported.

“There is no known cure to the cirus as yet. The only weapon that we have is lockdown,” he said.

He said no festival celebrations will be allowed in public.

“Celebrate festivals, be it Ramzan or any other festival, at home during the lockdown period. No religious congregation is allowed till May 7,” he said.

His appeal assumes significance as the Ramzan month begins this week.

While the Centre’s new guidelines allowed certain sectors like IT and essential e-commerce to resume operations, the State has decided to ban food delivery e-commerce platforms like Swiggy and Zomato till May 7.

The decision was taken following reports of delivery boys contracting the virus, and, in turn, exposing the customers to the virus.

As it extended the lockdown, the State decided to provide 87.5 lakh families with 12 kg rice (per person in a family) and Rs 1,500 for the month of May.

All the migrant labour, who are stranded due to the lockdown, will also get a similar help.

Salary deferments

Meanwhile, the government employees will continue to get pared salaries for the month of April. However, pensioners would get 75 per cent of the pension (as against 50 p.c. last month).

The employees working in the Medical, Health, Muncipal and Police departments would get an incentive of 10 per cent (on their respective gross salaries) in May as well.

Increase FRBM limit

The Chief Minister reiterated his appeal the Union Government to increase the limits of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limts.

“The onus, anyway, will be on States to manage finances,” he said.

He said no permissions for weddings or functions would be given for one more month.

All the function halls to be converted into temporary godowns for fertilisers in districts.

The Government has directed the private schools not to hike fee for the academic year 2020-21. “Collect only tuition fee monthly. Don't charge anything else.

He also directed the landlords not to insist on house rents for the months of March, April and May. “You may collect the amount later in installments,” he said.