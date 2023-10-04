After the completion of the second Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral roll, the final electoral roll in all 119 assembly constituencies of Telangana was released by the State Chief Electoral Officer on Wednesday.

According to a release, the number of electors in the final roll are 3,17,17,389 voters out of whom 1,58,71,493 are males, 1,58,43,339 are females and 2,557 belong to the third gender. There are 15,338 service electors and 2,780 overseas electors. There was a net 5.8 per cent increase in the number of electors since January 2023.

In the process of publication of the final roll, applications received before September 19, 2023 were disposed of. As a result, from the date of draft publication of roll till September 28, 17,01,087 additions, 6,10,694 deletions and 5,80,208 corrections of entries were carried out.

Gender ratio

The gender ratio of the electoral roll has improved from 992 on January 5 to 998. The gender ratio in the 18 to 19 age group has improved from 707 to 743. There are 4,43,943 voters who are above 80 years of age and 5,06,493 PwDs. The number of third gender persons has increased to 2,557..

A remarkable achievement of the present SSR is the enrolment of 5,32,990 of 18–19-year young voters from January 6 till September 28, it said adding that as a result, the electoral rolls have 8,11,640 new voters in the 18-19 age cohort. This constitutes 2.56 per cent of the electoral roll,

Updation to continue

Though the final roll has been published, the exercise of continuous updation of electoral roll will continue. All eligible persons (those who have completed 18 years of age on 1.10.2023 and who are otherwise eligible) who could not make an application for enrolment earlier are once again requested to apply for inclusion in the roll.

All citizens are requested to check their enrolment details like the polling station they are attached to by logging into voters.eci.gov.in or through the Voter Helpline App (VHA). In case of any mistakes in enrolment details, the elector can apply for correction, the release added.