Telangana fixes charges for Covid-19 treatment

With private hospitals reportedly charging exorbitant fee from Covid-19 patients, the Telangana government has decided to cap the fee structure.

The tests are capped at ₹2,200 each, while general isolation costs are put at ₹4,000 day. While the patients in ICU care can be charged ₹7,500 a day, those who need ventilator support should not be charged not more than ₹9,000 a day.

The hospitals, however, can charge additionally for costly anti-viral drugs if prescribed and administered for the patients.

The government’s decision comes after reports alleged that certain private hospitals were charging very heavily. For one, a patient was billed for ₹23 lakh by a corporate hospital.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Telangana Health Minister, Eatala Rajendar, said the private hospitals were already treating Covid-19 patients. “About 250 of them are getting treatment in 10-12 corporate hospitals. Those who can afford can go to private hospitals, all others can go to the government hospitals,” he said.

The State government will come out with an Order shortly with a rate card for private hospitals. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has warned the private laboratories and hospitals not to test unnecessarily.

“They should not block the beds by admitting all the patients who are tested positive. They should admit only patients with serious conditions and with co-morbidities,” he said.

Home isolation

All asymptomatic patients should be asked to get treated at their respective homes. The private hospitals should report all the details to the government. “We should know the information to assess the situation and take appropriate decisions (like declaring an area a containment zone),” the Minister said.

The Chief Secretary said the government was encouraging patients with mild symptoms to take treatment at their homes. “As many as 650 such patients are taking treatment in home quarantine. A dedicated call centre is in touch with them, with doctors checking on them twice a day over phone,” he said.