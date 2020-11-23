Telangana gave more in taxes to Centre than what State received, says KTR

Telangana has contributed more to the Centre in terms of taxes over the years than what it received in return, KT Rama Rao, TRS working president and State Industries, IT and MA&UD Minister said.

Addressing large gatherings during campaign for GHNC elections, he rubbished Union Minister Amit Shah’s claims of giving Telangana ₹one-lakh crore.

KTR stated that since 2014, Telangana’s contribution to the Centre in the form of taxes was ₹2.72-lakh crore. Whereas the Centre has released just ₹1.40-lakh crore to the State. Telangana has given money to the Centre and not vice versa, he said.

Roads of Gujarat, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh were being laid with the tax paid by Telangana people, said KTR.

He said that the Chief Minister had written to the Prime Minister for Central assistance of ₹1,350 Crore (for flood damage). “Weeks are passing, but we still haven't received a response from the Centre on this,” KTR said.

However, the Prime Minister responded to Karnataka Chief Minister within four days when they asked for financial assistance. In 2017, the Prime Minister did an aerial survey of Gujarat during floods and released financial assistance immediately, he pointed out.

State assistance

“Telangana government disbursed financial assistance of ₹10,000 each to 6.5 lakh families affected by the heavy rains. All of this assistance was provided even before rains subsided irrespective of political and social background,” said KTR.

In the manifesto that was released today, the Chief Minister has promised there will be no tap water bill if the monthly consumption of water is below 20,000 liters.

KTR said that it was the TRS leaders who stood by the people during the Covid-19 pandemic and Hyderabad floods while the BJP and Congress leaders were busy in Dubakka asking for votes.