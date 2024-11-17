In a major policy decision, the Telangana government has decided to provide 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the State.

Talking about the implementation of the new EV policy in the State from Monday, Telangana’s Minister for Transport, Ponnam Prabhakar said, “We have brought this policy to avoid pollution in Hyderabad like Delhi. Earlier, in 2020-2030 the Electric Vehicle policy was brought in... from tomorrow (Monday), the new policy of electric vehicles will be implemented... Electric 4 Wheelers, 2 Wheelers, Electric Commercial Vehicle, Tri Goods Vehicle, Electric Vehicle are exempted from any taxes..”

Electric Buses purchased and registered in Telangana for the initial two years, up to December 31, 2026, irrespective of the number of vehicles registered, are also fully exempt from road tax and registration fees for the entire life of the EVs, but must be operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation only. However, the buses owned by any industry for the purpose of transporting their own employees exclusively are also exempted provided further that these buses are not used for commercial purposes.

Also to control pollution levels, the government has decided to replace the existing three thousand buses with electric buses in Hyderabad.