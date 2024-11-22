Telangana government on Friday entered into separate Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with six major pharma companies to set up their manufacturing/ research centres at the Pharma City in Hyderabad.

According to a release, the MoUs were signed with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Gland Pharma, Hetero, Laurus Labs and MSN Labs.

12,490 jobs

“The total investment committed by these companies is ₹5,260 crore which will generate 12,490 jobs. The land to be allocated has already been identified and will hand over to these companies over next four months,’‘ the release added.

