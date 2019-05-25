Telangana government releases draft block-chain policy

The Telangana government has released a draft block-chain policy under the overall IT policy, focussing on attracting firms and encouraging startups working in the field, a government official said Saturday.

Block-chain is a very relevant technology. (There are) many areas where this technology is proving to be a real game-changer, a government official told PTI.

The main features of the policy include how to attract firms working on block-chain to Telangana, encouraging start-ups in block-chain in the state and the technology’s use in government processes whereever there was scope, he said.

The draft policy has been posted on the internet, inviting comments, suggestions from all stakeholders, he said.

The useful suggestions would be incorporated in the final policy, he added.