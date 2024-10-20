Making a rather honest pitch to the future leadership and young managers, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday when addressing the ISB Leadership Summit said that his government is willing to work with ISB for two to three years, though he may not be able to offer big salaries, but will give good opportunities and offer challenges.

Reddy said that his aim is to make Telangana a “Trillion Dollar” economy. Hyderabad needs to be developed as a $600 billion City to achieve the goals of trillion dollar economy. Need ISB help to promote the Telangana State in every part of the world, he stressed.

Appealing to ISB students to discuss with investors, businessmen and common people about Telangana and Hyderabad during visit to other places. He said, the aim is Hyderabad should compete with cities like New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Seoul and not alone with other cities in the country. The big goal is to promote India and Hyderabad as the best destinations for investments in the world. Nothing is impossible.

“My goal is to win medals in the Olympics. My idea is to make Hyderabad a role model for the country,” he added while sharing here his thoughts on “Leadership in New India .“

Courage is utmost important for every great leader, he said adding apart from intelligence, skill and hard work, luck is also important. Nothing will be achieved without taking risks, he added.