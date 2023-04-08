The Telangana government has permitted all shops and establishments, including malls and restaurants, to remain open round the clock on seven days of the week.

In an order, the Labour Department said, “The Telangana government, hereby, issues guidelines for granting exemption from Section 7 (opening and closing hours) of the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act 1988 to all shops and establishments as defined in Section 2 (21) of the Telangana Shops & Establishments Act 1988 for operating 24x7 in the State.”

The shops and establishments availing this option will pay an annual fee of ₹10,000.

According to the guidelines, the employees should be given ID cards, fixed working hours, wages for overtime and a paid compensatory holiday, among others.

