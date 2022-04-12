Telangana govt asks GMR to take up second runway works

The decision was taken at a meeting of the State Cabinet on Tuesday

The Telangana Government has asked the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) to commence work on the second runway on the northern side of the airport.

“We have asked them to take measures to start work on the second runway as proposed by them,” Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said.

Briefing the decisions of the Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday, he said the Hyderabad international airport had emerged as the fourth largest airport after Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

He said the State government had approved a move to establish six private universities — an agriculture university (Kaveri Seed), MNR, CII-Amity, Gurunanak and NICMAR.

The Cabinet has also decided to fill 3,500 vacancies in various universities in the State.

GO 111

The Cabinet also approved to scrap GO No. 111, a 26-year-old government order that put restrictions on construction and industrial activities in a radius of 10 km around Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs. The government set up a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to keep tabs on pollution around the water bodies.