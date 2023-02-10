The Telangana government is partnering with Flanders region of Belgium to explore multiple opportunities in the life sciences segment.

As the first step of this partnership, Flanders will be participating as International Region Partner for the next three editions of BioAsia starting with the forthcoming 20th edition. At BioAsia 2023, Flanders Investment & Trade will bring a key delegation of senior officials from Flanders and also participate in multiple B2B, G2B and other meetings.

A task force with members including industry, academia and governments from both sides have been formed and the group will discuss and implement the partnership, according to a release.

Currently, the Flanders’ Life Sciences industry has about 350 companies employing over 2,00,00 people including indirect jobs. The region has attracted an investment of €5.2 billion in the pharma and life sciences industry in 2022. The total size of life sciences business in Belgium is estimated to be around $44 billion, according to a release.